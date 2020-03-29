Home

Scott & Barbieri Family Funeral Homes
1867 State St
Schenectady, NY 12304
(518) 344-5348
Agnes Carroll Livingston Obituary
Agnes Carroll Livingston, 92, passed away on March 28, 2020 at the Kingsway Arms Nursing Center in Schenectady, NY, after a long illness. Agnes was born in Philadelphia, PA, the daughter of the late Francis J. and Ellen (Souder) Carroll. She earned a Master's Degree from SUNY at Albany, and worked for many years as a librarian for the Schenectady County Public Library, specializing in children's programs. Her assignments with the library included the Schenectady, Mont Pleasant, Scotia, Glenville, Duane, and Rotterdam branches. She is survived by her beloved husband of 70 years, Richard George Livingston; her children Eileen L. Faist, Ellen Livingston-Behan and son-in-law Richard Behan, Claire L. Livingston and son-in-law Donald Milner; six grandchildren; her brother Francis J. Carroll Jr. and sister-in-law Joan Carroll; her sister-in-law Anne M. Livingston; nieces and nephews; and many dear friends, with special appreciation for Henrietta Wagner of Scotia. Agnes was predeceased by her brother Howard S. Carroll and her sister Anne Carroll Kent. Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Agnes' memory may be given to the Friends of the Schenectady County Public Library, 99 Clinton Street, Schenectady, NY, 12305. To express condolences and for more information, please visit sbfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Mar. 29, 2020
