Glenville Funeral Home Inc.
9 Glenridge Rd
Glenville, NY 12302
(518) 399-1630
Calling hours
Thursday, May 23, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Glenville Funeral Home Inc.
9 Glenridge Rd
Glenville, NY 12302
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, May 24, 2019
10:00 AM
Glenville Funeral Home Inc.
9 Glenridge Rd
Glenville, NY 12302
Agnes M. Haddon Obituary
Agnes M. Haddon, 91, passed away Tuesday, May 21st at the Baptist Retirement and Nursing Center in Scotia where she had resided since 2011. Mrs. Haddon was born August 3, 1927 in Howes Cave, NY, a daughter of John L. and Edythe (Cooley) Livingston. She was a 1946 graduate of Schoharie High School and later, attended the Spencer Business School. She retired from Digital Equipment in 1992 where she was a secretary and previously, had worked for Pizza Hut in the Central Offices as an Office Supervisor, and W.T. Grant in Scotia as a Secretary. Agnes was a communicant of the former St. Joseph's R.C. Church in Schoharie and a current faithful member of the Immaculate Conception R.C. Church in Glenville. Agnes was an avid reader and enjoyed her quiet times at home. She married Eugene M. Haddon on February 14, 1954. He predeceased her on October 12, 1998. Survivors include her children, Ann Marie (Paul) Susa of Naperville, IL, Karen (Doni) Pingelski of Mechanicville, Michael E. (Kathy) Haddon of Scotia and Christopher J. Haddon of Scotia, seven grandchildren, Tina Haddon, Bryan Haddon, Sara Haddon, Katie Duell, Steven Susa, Jennifer Susa and Carolyn Susa, three great-grandchildren, Kyle Duell, Skylar Duell and Sean Evans and her sister, Margaret "Peg" Weidman of Delanson along with several nieces and nephews. Agnes was predeceased by her grandson, Kevin Haddon and her siblings, Ed, Robert, Chuck and Tom. Calling hours will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. on Thursday, May 22nd at the Glenville Funeral Home, 9 Glenridge Rd., Glenville, NY. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, May 23rd at 10 a.m. from Immaculate Conception R. C. Church, 400 Saratoga Road, Glenville. Burial will follow in St. Anthony's Cemetery in Glenville. Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Mrs. Haddon to the City Mission of Schenectady, PO Box 760, Schenectady, NY 12301. Please visit www.langanfuneralhome.com to leave a special message for Agnes's family.
Published in The Daily Gazette on May 22, 2019
