Agnes M. Shear, 92, died Monday, May 25, 2020 after a brief illness. Agnes was born in Schenectady to the late Joseph and Margaret Fitzgerald Morrone and raised in Troy. She was a graduate of Catholic Central High School Class of 1945 and Mildred Elley Academy. Agnes was a communicant of St. John the Evangelist Church in Schenectady and a member of the church Rosary Society and Pastoral Care Committee. She was also a former member of the NYS Home Bureau. She and her late husband enjoyed spending time at their seasonal residence in Dunhams Bay on Lake George. Agnes was predeceased by her husband of 59 years, Virgil C. Shear, who died in 2009 and her daughter Susan Shear. She is survived by four children, David (Holly) Shear of Glenville, Ken (Kelly) Shear of Schenectady, Sandra (Jeff) Bartlett and Amy (Mike) Calderone both of Colonie, twelve grandchildren Max and Alex Shear, Felicia Lancey, Kalla, Kelsey, Kiley, Katey and Ken Shear, Mikaela and Antonio Simone, Dom and Dana Calderone, three great-grandchildren, Andrew, Sebastian and Giana. Due to Covid-19 restrictions funeral services will be private. Memorial contributions may be made to St. John the Evangelist Church Restoration Fund, 806 Union St., Schenectady, NY 12308.


Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on May 28, 2020.
