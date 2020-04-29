|
|
Aileen Newbold, passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 25, 2020, at Kingsway Arms Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Schenectady. Aileen was born on September 18, 1927 in Hudson Falls, the daughter of Victor and Helen Cadarr Blanchard. She graduated as Valedictorian from Hudson Falls High School in 1944 and graduated from St. Mary's School of Nursing in Amsterdam as an RN in 1947. She worked at Glens Falls Hospital, then at St. Clare's Hospital, primarily as an ER nurse. She was also proud to have been one of the first nurses to work in St. Clare's Cardiac Care Unit. Aileen married Robert A. Newbold on May 15, 1949 and they enjoyed many years together until his death in 2004. She was a communicant of Our Lady Queen of Peace Parish and an avid quilter at the Annie Schaffer Senior Services Center in Schenectady. Besides quilting, Aileen's interests included knitting, reading, traveling, and spending time with her children, grandchildren, great grandchildren and friends. She loved her family dearly and never missed an opportunity to celebrate a birthday or holiday. She was predeceased by her husband Robert, her son John Newbold and siblings Gloria LaBelle, Lorraine Knight, Molly Miller and Arthur Blanchard. She is survived by her daughters, Karen Stoner (Carl), Kathy Snare (Alfred) and Janet Rizzo (John), grandchildren, Joseph Stoner, Laura Jewell ,Sarah Stewart, Melissa Stoner, Jeanine Hess, Lisa Snare, Tracey Snare, Kris Banowetz-Hallock, Tina Dailey, Adam Newbold and Nicole Finney. She is also survived by 21 great-grandchildren, her brother, Paul Blanchard of Birmingham, AL and numerous nephews and nieces. The funeral will be private at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, gifts in her memory may be made to: VFW Foundation 406 West 34th St. Kansan City, MO 64111 or American Diabetes Association 2451 Crystal Drive, Suite 900, Arlington, VA 22202. Arrangements by the Daly Funeral Home, Inc. 242 McClellan St. Schenectady. Online condolences may be expressed at www.dalyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Apr. 29, 2020