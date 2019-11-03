|
|
Glenville resident Alan Ekblaw, age 59, passed away on Wed Oct 30th after a battle with stomach and intestinal cancer. He was born in Champaign, IL on November 13, 1959 and was a 1977 graduate of Scotia-Glenville High School. He earned his Bachelor's degree at the University of Illinois in 1981. He was an Eagle Scout and a Vigil Honor member of the Order of the Arrow, the service arm of the Boy Scouts of America. He contributed to Scouting by serving as a Council Executive for a council in Bettingdorf, IA from 1981 to 1983. He then ran Funnybook Factory, a comic shop on the campus of the University of Illinois, before returning to the Capital District to open and run Excelsior Comics in Burnt Hills from 1989 o 1995. Mr. Ekblaw served as a District Officer for Stewarts, for whom he worked for nearly 20 years, and a Customer Representative for Speedway, as well as working at Electric City Comics in Schenectady. Alan is survived by his mother, Alice (Van Dyke) of Glenville, and two younger brothers: Robert, 55, of Glenville, and Richard (Julie Ruggerio), 58, of Vestal, NY. He is also survived by two nieces Jennifer (Jeff) Robble and Jessica (Joseph) Fleury of Reading, MA and two grand-nieces Elle and Celia Robble. In lieu of flowers, you are asked to make a donation to the Twin Rivers Council, BSA. Online condolences www.glenvillefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2019