|
|
Alan H. Arnold, 87, of Saratoga Springs, NY died on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at his residence. Born in the Bronx in 1932, Arnold was a graduate of the High School of Music and Art in NYC. He later graduated with a degree in teaching and music from NYU and Columbia University. Mr. Arnold will be especially remembered by the hundreds of students he taught. He was a composer, arranger and publisher and was the creator of Viola World Publication. Alan played with many orchestras, some of them being the Huntington, NY Symphony, the Glens Falls Symphony, and the Music Company Orchestra as well as several others. He also taught for 35 years in the Jericho New York Public Schools. Alan was a member of Congregation Beth Emeth in Albany and Temple Beth El in Huntington, NY. Alan is survived by his wife, Gloria of 65 years, his children, Paul Arnold and his wife Beth and Pamela Pollack and her husband Keith. He also leaves his sister, Helene Arnold. Grandfather of Lila Pollack, Susannah Marsh and her husband Benjamin, Sophie Arnold and Jeremy Arnold. Great-grandfather of Emmy and Cooper Marsh. A memorial service will be held at Congregation Beth Emeth, 100 Academy Road in Albany in the Spring, with a date and time to be announced. Those wishing to remember Alan in a special way may make a memorial donation to the , 4 Pine West Plaza, Suite 405, Albany, New York 12205. To leave a condolence message for the family, please visit levinememorialchapel.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Dec. 21, 2019