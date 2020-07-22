My sincere condolences to the Schoonbeck family. Although we have never met, our families are distant relatives. My great-grandfather (Jan Schoonbeek) and Alan’s grandfather (Hendrick Schoonbeek) were brothers. My father (Robert Schoonbeek), is the same age as Alan and recalls meeting him at a wrestling match at Guilderland High School after they realized they shared the same last namemy father attended Bethlehem Central. He also remembered meeting when they were much younger, around the age of 4 at a Schoonbeek family gathering in Cedar Hill, New York.



May he rest in peace.



Christine Schoonbeek-Gordinier