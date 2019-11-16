|
|
Alan L. Kisby passed away on Wednesday, November 13, 2019. Calling hours will be held on Sunday, November 17, 2019 from 3 to 7 p.m. at the DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home, 5216 Western Turnpike, Guilderland, NY 12084. A funeral service will be held on Monday, November 18, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Prospect Hill Cemetery. To view the full obituary, please visit DeMarcoStoneFuneralHome.com. Arrangements by R.J. DeLuccia Funeral Services.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Nov. 16, 2019