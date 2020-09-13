Alan M. Bloom, age 71 of Delmar, NY, passed away unexpectedly from cardiac arrest on Friday night, September 11, 2020. Alan was born in Brooklyn, NY on December 28, 1948. He was the beloved son of Pearl and Walter Bloom and a loving brother to Carol Kaplan, Gary (Barbara) Bloom and Richard (Barbara) Bloom. Alan graduated from Duke University with a B.S. degree in Mechanical Engineering. He was married to his loving wife Carol for almost 50 years. He was an incredible father to Andy and Terri (Dixon. CA), Amie (Delmar, NY), and Ryan and Kelly (Raleigh, NC). Alan was the most incredible grandfather to eight grandchildren: Matthew, David, Jacob, Samantha, Cailin, Nathan, Abigail and El. He was predeceased by his parents, Walter and Pearl Bloom and his granddaughter Samantha Bloom. Alan's favorite past time was spending time with his family. He was a selfless individual who put the needs of others first. He cherished becoming a grandfather and spending time with each of his grandchildren focusing on their interests and passions. Alan and Carol were members of Congregation Beth Emeth in Albany, NY. Alan received an honorable discharge from the United States Airforce National Guard. He was proud to work in technical sales, most recently at Waygate Technologies, and had a passion for creating relationships with his customers. Alan truly loved his work and worked up until the day he died. He cherished the last 7 months working from home and being able to spend more time with his wife Carol. They truly treasured the simple parts of life together and could be found working in their garden and watching old Westerns on tv. We will be honoring Alan's life as a family with a service at their home on Monday, September 14. Due to COVID 19 this gathering will be by invitation only. People are welcome to come pay their respects outside at Alan and Carol's home in Delmar on Tuesday, September 15 between the hours of 10:00-12:00 and 5:00-7:00. We strongly request COVID restrictions be observed and visits be brief, with masks and social distancing. In the last hours of his life Alan was cared for with the most incredible kindness, respect and compassion by the staff of the CCU at Albany Medical Center. Donations can be made in his memory to any of his favorite charities; The Regional Food Bank, Make a Wish or the American Cancer Society
