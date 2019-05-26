Home

Henry-Olson Funeral Home
401 North 7th
Estherville, IA 51334
712-362-2646
Alan P. Hall

Alan P. Hall Obituary
Alan P. Hall passed away peacefully 5-21-19 in Estherville, Iowa. Son of Elizabeth Hall Weber; stepson of Richard Weber of Schenectady. Siblings, Gary, Stephen Hall; sisters, Dianne Bischof, Madonna Bumbarger,and Lorraine Hall. Predeceased by brother, George D. Hall. He was a graduate of Bishop Gibbons School. A veteran of the US Navy. Alan found home in Iowa, married Christine and had two children, Tahnee Glisson and Ketrick Hall; and two cherished grandchildren, Myla and Kryan Hall. Services, Henry-Olson Funeral Home, Esterville, Iowa.
Published in The Daily Gazette on May 26, 2019
