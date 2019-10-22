|
Alan W. "Al" Marley, 55, passed away on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at his home with his devoted wife Nancy by his side. Al had battled colon cancer for the past five years. Born in Schenectady, he was the son of the late: James Frederick Marley and Faye Louise Farrar Marley. He was also predeceased by his brother, James "Skip" Marley. The last place Al worked was as kitchen manager for the Bayou Café in Glenville for 16 years. Al leaves behind to mourn his loss, his beloved wife of 17 years, Nancy Karabin Marley; two sons, Nathan and Tyler Marley; step-daughter, April Schraa and three grandchildren, Tyler Marley, Jr., Mackenzie and Matthew Schraa; three siblings, Shelley Askew, Patty Meunier and Joe Marley as well as several nieces and nephews. There are no memorial services planned at this time. The family requests in lieu of flowers that donations be made in Al's name to: Community Hospice, 445 New Karner Road, Albany, NY 12205. For online condolences please visit: www.SimpleChoicesCremation.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Oct. 22, 2019