Albert A. Prysmont, 84, died at home Thursday, October 15, 2020. Al was born in Schenectady to the late Adam and Mary Villano Prysmont. He was a graduate of the former Nott Terrace High School and was the center on the 1953 Class A Champions Football Team. He received a bachelor's degree from SUNY Oswego. Al was a U.S. Marine Corps veteran, serving during the Korean War. He was an industrial art teacher for the Schenectady City School District for the majority of his teaching career. Al was predeceased by his brother Joe Cagnina, a sister, Julia Pezzano and a great granddaughter, Gabby O' Brien. He is survived by his wife of 22 years, Chris Claus Prysmont, a number of children and stepchildren, Adam (Denise) Prysmont, Michael (Coreen) Prysmont, Michele Prysmont, Holly (Ernest) Raeder, Allyson Marci, Heidi (JC) Logan, Jeffrey (Bernadine) Claus, Gregory (Diane) Claus, and Juliet (Anthony) Benaquisto; two sisters, Jane DeNofio and Victoria Cook, seventeen grandchildren, Kyle, Emmaly, Marissa, Michaela, Anthony, Haley, Thomas, Jonathon, Hunter, Marjorie, Gabriel, Natalie, Jeannette, Ben, Jamie, Anna and Jake, three great-grandchildren, Logan, Lily and Piper. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews and his constant K9 companion, Nane. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Mass of Christian Burial which will be celebrated Friday, October 23, 2020 at St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 1911 Fairview Avenue, Schenectady. A calling period, at church, from 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. will precede the Mass. Interment will be in Saratoga National Cemetery, Schuylerville. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St, Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or the Galway Food Pantry, 2167 Galway Rd., Galway, NY 12074. The family wishes to thank Dr. Steven Goldberg and Dr. Arthur Vakiener for the excellent and compassionate care they provided. Also, a sincere thank you to the Galway Volunteer Ambulance Corps and Saratoga County Sheriff's Deputies for their response and professionalism the evening of Al's death.