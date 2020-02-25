|
Albert "Bert" VanDeusen of Sacandaga Road, passed away at home on Sunday, February 23, 2020. He was 72. Born in Amsterdam on June 17, 1947, son of the late Donald and Anna (VanHusen) VanDeusen. He was the husband of Noreen M. (Stangle) VanDeusen. Bert was honorably discharged from the US Army in 1968 following his service during during the Vietnam War and was awarded the Purple Heart and Bronze Star in connection with his service. He most recently worked as a bus driver for Galway Central Schools, retiring in June of 2018. In addition to his beloved wife, Noreen, he is survived by his daughters, Wendy (Mike) and April (Heath) and his grandchildren, Michael (Morgan), Dylan (Brandi Jo) and Kelli and a great-granddaughter, Lilliana. His brother, Charlie (Patty) and several nieces and nephews. Service will be conducted on Friday, February 28, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery with military honors. In lieu of flowers, kindly consider a donation to the Galway Ambulance Corps or to the in loving memory of Bert VanDeusen. Arrangements by the Richard J. Ryan Funeral Home, Inc., Galway.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Feb. 25, 2020