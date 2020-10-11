1/1
Albert L. Caprara
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Albert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Albert L. Caprara, 92, of Amsterdam, NY, passed away peacefully with his loving daughter by his side, on Monday, October 5, 2020, at St. Mary's Hospital. He was born at home, in Ft. Johnson, NY, on August 9, 1928, the son of Arthur and Antonietta Caprara. From an early age, Al had a passion for cars. He bought his first car, a 1930 Model A Ford, at age 12, for $5.00. After replacing the timing gear, he sold the car for $30.00. He continued to buy and sell cars that he had repaired, test driving them on back roads, since he wasn't old enough to obtain a driver's license. Al graduated from Wilbur H. Lynch Senior High School, Amsterdam, NY in 1946. His nickname in the yearbook was, "Ford". He went on to work for a number of auto repair shops in the Amsterdam area, until 1962, when he officially opened his own Auto Repair and Appraisal business in Ft. Johnson, NY, specializing in Volkswagen repairs, wrecks rebuilt, mechanical work, towing and used cars. With no formal training, Al was a master mechanic and "body man". He had a successful business for over 40 years. In addition, Albert worked at General Electric as a crane operator, retiring in 1995 after 29 years of service. Al's talents also included building and construction, plumbing and electrical work. There wasn't a thing he couldn't do. He had an unmatched work ethic that set an example for his children and grandchildren. Above all, Al will be remembered for his total devotion to his beloved wife, Margie, his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He demonstrated the importance of love and commitment to family. Left to cherish his memory are his four children, Judith C. Wurster (Henry) of Plattsburgh, NY, Thomas A. Caprara of Waterford, NY, MaryBeth Johnson (William) of Apex, NC, and Maggie Bautz( Richard) of Ft. Johnson, NY, six grandsons, H. Jared Wurster (Cristina) of Silver Spring MD, Patrick Johnson (Ashley) of New Hill, NC, Matthew J. Wurster (Lauren) of San Carlos, CA, Daniel Johnson (Cara) of Charlotte, NC, Richard Bautz (Sarah) of Quincy, MA, and Robert E. Bautz of Ft. Johnson, NY, 9 great-grandchildren, Isabel Wurster, Braylon Johnson, Jake Wurster, Maddox Johnson, Matthew Wurster, Emma Johnson, Andrew Wurster, Charleigh Johnson and Owen Johnson, a sister-in-law, Jane Hook of Grass Valley, CA, a brother-in-law, Robert E. Gardinier (Pat) of NC, and a sister-in-law, Madeline Caprara of Saratoga Springs,NY, as well as several loving nieces and nephews. Along with his parents, Albert was predeceased by his wife of 72 years, Marjorie S. Caprara, who passed away on July 27, 2020, his four brothers and their spouses, Dante Caprara (Sylvia), Gino Caprara (Dorothy), Anthony Caprara (Edith) and Arthur Caprara, brothers and sisters-in- law, Richard Gardinier (Thelma), Mary Barbuto (William), Ruth J. Dowd (Horace) Elizabeth Galarneau (Charles), LeRoy Hook, and Joseph Bieniek. A private prayer service and burial was held at the St. Michael's the Archangel Cemetery, Amsterdam, NY, on Friday, October 9th. A celebration of Albert and Margie's life will be held at a later date when it is safe to travel and gather. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Betz, Rossi & Bellinger Family Funeral Home, 171 Guy Park Avenue, Amsterdam. Please visit the online memorial at www.brbsfuneral.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Betz, Rossi & Bellinger Family Funeral Homes
171 Guy Park Ave
Amsterdam, NY 12010
(518) 843-1920
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Betz, Rossi & Bellinger Family Funeral Homes

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved