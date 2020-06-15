Albert L. Monaco
Albert L. Monaco passed away peacefully on June 11th, 2020. Born in Schenectady, the son of the late Patsy and Anna Monaco. He was predeceased by his beloved wife of 49 years, Carol (Griesemer) Monaco. Survivors include a daughter, Gina (Anthony) Curcio, and four sons, Brian (Julie Bushee) Monaco, Christopher (Pamela) Monaco, Scott (Michele) Monaco, Quinton (Cassie Rivers) Monaco. He is also survived by 6 grandchildren. He is also survived by several brothers and sisters, Anthony Monaco, James (Cecelia) Monaco, Joseph Monaco, Harry (Anglea) Monaco, Pasquale (Verna) Monaco, Olivio Monaco, Donald (Kathryn Oppedisano) along with numerous nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by several brothers and sisters, Benny, Louis, Joseph, Theresa, Sophie Wolfersheim, Jennie Odorizzi, Josephine DeFlippo, Kathryn D'Ambro. Per Albert's request there will be no funeral or services. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society. Online condolences www.glenvillefuneralhome.com.


Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on Jun. 15, 2020.
