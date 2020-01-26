|
Alberta Mary Erck Thompson, age 88, passed away peacefully at home on Friday, January 24, 2020 surrounded by her loving children. She was born to Albert and Mary (Sieling) Erck on January 31, 1931, and grew up in Bayside, NY where she attended Bayside High School. She was the mother of nine children, their hero and rock until the very end which she embraced with grace and dignity. Her strength, caring, loving, compassionate nature was passed on to all her children. She was a true pioneer, working for Region 9 NYSDOT as a RIGHT OF WAY AGENT and REAL ESTATE SPECIALIST II, and retired at 73 years of age. While being a mother to her children was her most important job, she also excelled professionally. Alberta was respected and admired by many, mentoring and paving the way for those who followed her, showing them what could be done. She was the recipient of many awards and commendations including an Excellence in Engineering award in 1994 and 1999 in Real Estate for being instrumental in the delivery of the Capital Program and Leadership Program. In March 2000, she received a Governor's Proclamation for achievements of women pioneers of the 20th Century whose noteworthy efforts have enriched our nation socially, economically and politically. Alberta thoroughly enjoyed playing golf, cooking and baking, and she was quite the fashionista, always styling and appreciating the quality of life. Nothing brought her more joy than her family. Alberta's love for her family was immense. She will be remembered and missed by many, including her children, Jeff (Kata) Thompson, the late Gregory (Felix Perea) Thompson, Cathleen Thompson, Susan Giblin, Peter (Dianna) Thompson, Mary (Eric) Fischer, Elizabeth Thompson, Megan (Dennis) McGiboney, and Joseph (Marilyn) Thompson; and her adored grandchildren Katie (Jeremy) Skalla, Kristine (JP) Menger. Clark (Jaime) Giblin, Lauren (Jason) Platner, David and Michael Fischer, Benjamin, Gregory, and Andrew Thompson and Megan Lynn, Brooklyn and Paige McGiboney; and her wonderful great-grandchildren, Cooper and Blake Skalla, Ava, Joe, Korah Platner, and Bayleigh Badger. Alberta is also survived by her brothers Damon (Dorothy) Erck and their children Dean and Darlene, and Lance (Claudia) Erck and their children Samantha and Alex. Alberta's memory will also be carried on by her cousins, Barbara Erck, and Steve (Diane) Erck and their son Robby. She also leaves behind her four-legged friend, her dog Sadie. In addition to her parents and son, Alberta was predeceased by her uncles, William Seiling, Joseph Seiling and Bob Erck. Relatives and friends are invited and may call on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 from 4:00-6:00 p.m. at Townley & Wheeler Funeral Home, 21 Midline Road, Ballston Lake. Father Jerry Gingras will conduct a prayer service at 6:00 p.m. Memorial contributions in Alberta's name may be made to DCI Rubin Dialysis Center: 21 Crossing Blvd Clifton Park, NY 12065. With confidence, the family has placed their trust in the loving care of the Townley & Wheeler Funeral Home, 21 Midline Road, Ballston Lake, and they encourage you to view and leave messages on Alberta's Book of Memories at www.TownleyWheelerFH.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Jan. 26, 2020