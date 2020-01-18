Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Alberta Moquin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alberta (LeMay) Moquin

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Alberta (LeMay) Moquin Obituary
Alberta (LeMay) Moquin, 95, passed away on January 12,2020. She was the daughter of the late Merlin and Evelyn Fowler. Alberta or "Beth" as she was known, was a former member of Stanford Methodist Church. She provided child daycare in her home for many years. She retired from Crest Litho, Colonie in 1990. Beth was predeceased by Andrew LeMay, her sister Frances Pilkington and her beloved grandson Michael Romanowski. She is survived by twin daughters Sherry LeMay and Susan LeMay, both of Rotterdam, NY and many nieces and nephews. At her request there will be no services. Inurnment will be in Schenectady Memorial Park, Rotterdam.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Jan. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Alberta's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -