|
|
Alberta (LeMay) Moquin, 95, passed away on January 12,2020. She was the daughter of the late Merlin and Evelyn Fowler. Alberta or "Beth" as she was known, was a former member of Stanford Methodist Church. She provided child daycare in her home for many years. She retired from Crest Litho, Colonie in 1990. Beth was predeceased by Andrew LeMay, her sister Frances Pilkington and her beloved grandson Michael Romanowski. She is survived by twin daughters Sherry LeMay and Susan LeMay, both of Rotterdam, NY and many nieces and nephews. At her request there will be no services. Inurnment will be in Schenectady Memorial Park, Rotterdam.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Jan. 18, 2020