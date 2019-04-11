Home

Lights Funeral Home
1428 State St
Schenectady, NY 12304
(518) 374-1015
Memorial service
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
2:00 PM
Lights Funeral Home
1428 State St
Schenectady, NY 12304
Alberta "Birdie" Nelson


Alberta "Birdie" Nelson

1950 - 2019
Alberta "Birdie" Nelson Obituary
Alberta "Birdie" Frances (Renwick) Nelson, 68, passed away peacefully April 8, 2019 after a long illness. Born November 18, 1950, Mrs. Nelson was married to Robert (Bob) J. Nelson for 49 years. She is survived by her children and their spouses, Bonnie J. Fink (James Fink) of Amsterdam, NY, Victor J. Nelson (Marcy Nelson) of Cleveland, OH, Jonathan C. Nelson (Beth Nelson) of Dover Plains, NY, Patrick O. Nelson of Pattersonville, NY and Cassandra R. Mosher of Schenectady, NY. Mrs. Nelson is survived by her brothers, James Renwick of Minnesota, William (Billy) Renwick of Oneonta, NY and her sister, Cynthia (Cindy) Stachowski of Hamburg, NY; 17 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren and many nieces, nephews and a longtime friend, Melissa McMurphy. Mrs. Nelson was predeceased by her parents, Mr. and Mrs. Victor C. Renwick (Frances A.). Mrs. Nelson loved her family animals, "Mr. T and King". Mrs. Nelson loved to cook, being a wife, mom and grandma. Memorial services will be held at Light's Funeral Home, 1428 State St., Schenectady on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at 2 p.m. To express condolences and for more information, please visit sbfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Apr. 11, 2019
