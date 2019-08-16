Home

Richard J. Ryan Funeral Home
2034 West St
Galway, NY 12074
(518) 882-1271
Calling hours
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Richard J. Ryan Funeral Home
2034 West St
Galway, NY 12074
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
3:00 PM
Richard J. Ryan Funeral Home
2034 West St
Galway, NY 12074
Alberta V. Conroy, of West Galway Road, passed away on Sunday, August 11, 2019. She was 91. Born on October 14, 1927 in Galway, daughter of the late Oliver and Ethel (Marcellus) Champagne. She is the widow of the late James Conroy. Alberta worked as a clerk for the New York State Department of Taxation and Finance. She enjoyed knitting, puzzles, playing cards and camping at Indian Lake with Clark. She is survived by her companion, Clark Reichel of Hagaman; her grandchildren, Theron (Kellene Havens) Suits of Galway and Nichole (Casey Ernst) Spurlock of Gloversville; stepchildren, Kathleen Collar, James Conroy, Jr. and Barbara Elmendorf; as well as her great-grandchildren, Lire Spurlock, Shelby Suits, Derrik (Katie) Weber and her great-great-grandchildren, Hunter and Braydon. She was predeceased by a son, Michael Suits and a stepson, Edward Conroy. Relatives and friends may call from 2 to 3 p.m. on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at the Richard J. Ryan Funeral Home, 2034 West Street, Galway. A memorial service will follow at 3 p.m. in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, kindly consider a donation to the Galway Volunteer Fire Company,1985 West Street, Galway, NY 12074 or the Galway Emergency Medical Services, PO Box 52, Galway, NY 12074 in memory of Alberta Conroy.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Aug. 16, 2019
