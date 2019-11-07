|
|
Alberto Biasiucci, 81, entered peacefully into eternal life on Sunday at Ellis, surrounded by his loving and devoted family. Services will be held on Friday at 9 am from the Rossi & Ditoro Funeral Home, 501 Union St., followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 am at St. Anthony's Church, Seward Place. Interment will follow in St. Anthony's Cemetery, Glenville. Relatives and friends are invited to call at the Rossi & Ditoro Funeral Home tonight from 4 to 7 pm. Memorial contributions may be made in Alberto's memory to The American Kidney Fund, at www.americankidneyfund.org or in care of the funeral home
Published in The Daily Gazette on Nov. 7, 2019