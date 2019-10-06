|
|
Aldona Dauciunas, 90, passed away on Sept.28, 2019. Born on May 7, 1929, Aldona was the daughter of the late William and Mary (Alsauskas) Dauciunas. A life long learner, she graduated from West Side HS, Newark, NJ and took classes at Rutgers College, Morris County College, Skidmore College and through correspondence programs. She was a member of the Seton Junior League and the South Orange Civil Air Patrol. Aldona is survived by numerous cousins in the United States and Lithuania and by the Sitaridou family in Greece, for whom she has served as a foster mother and grandmother for 60 years. Burial will be held on Wednesday October, 9, 2019 at St. Casimir's cemetery, Amsterdam, NY at 11:30 a.m.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Oct. 6, 2019