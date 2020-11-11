Alexander Bedzis, 95, of Amsterdam, passed away peacefully at home on November 8, 2020. Born on January 10, 1925 in Amsterdam, NY, he was the son of the late Michael and Anna (Derlycia) Bedzis. He was a 1943 graduate of Scotia High School and later graduated from Schenectady County Community College. After being employed at the General Electric Company in Schenectady, NY for a few years, he joined the New York State Police in 1953, serving as a Trooper until his retirement in 1980. He attained the rank of sergeant. He worked in several upstate towns located in Troop G including Duanesburg, Schoharie, Glenville, and Loudonville. His police duties also involved working out of Oneonta and Sidney. For the last decade of his career he was a member of the training staff at the New York State Police Academy in Albany. Upon his retirement from the State Police, he worked in managerial positions for several area employers including the Amsterdam Mall, where he served as Chief of Security, the Noteworthy Company of Amsterdam, Brad Cable of Schenectady, and Conductive Systems Inc. of Amsterdam. He served in the United States Army in Schweinfurt, Germany from 1948-1949. He was a member of the Association of Former NYS Troopers and the Ukrainian American Citizens Club of Amsterdam, NY. He was an active lifelong member of St. Nicholas Ukrainian Catholic Church in Amsterdam, where he served as trustee for many years. Alexander was a devoted husband and father. He had a passion for gardening and flowers, various types of reading materials, word puzzles, his Ukrainian heritage and the great outdoors. While employed with the NYS police, he created ceramic police themed works of art and held two patents. During his later years, he developed an intense interest in cooking. He kept himself physically fit and had a keen, inquisitive mind until the end of his life. In addition to his parents, Alexander was predeceased by his wife of 63 years, Mary (Konkiewicz) Bedzis, whom he married on October 9, 1955, brothers Taras, Peter, Benjamin, and sisters Olga (Alice) Wilkevitch and Stephanie (Stella) Polochacz. Survivors include his son, Stephen Bedzis of Amsterdam, sister Ann Flogel of Melbourne, FL, brother Michael Bedzis of San Diego, CA, sister-in-law, Lillian Jones of Ridgeway, ONT, as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins. The public is invited to pay their respects from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, November 12th at the Jendrzejczak Funeral Home, 200 Church Street, Amsterdam, NY. A panakhyda (prayer service) will be held at 6 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Nicholas Ukrainian Catholic Church, 24 Pulaski Street, Amsterdam, NY on Friday, November 13th at 10 a.m. Burial will follow at St. Nicholas Cemetery. The family would like to especially thank the staff of Medical Oncology at the Cancer Medicine and Infusion Center at St. Mary's Health Care in Amsterdam, NY. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Nicholas Ukrainian Catholic Church in Amsterdam, NY or to the American Cancer Society
