Alexander George Mackay, formerly of Rotterdam, NY, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, October 6, 2020, in Austin, TX. He moved to Austin in December of 2018 to be near two of his three children and was able to enjoy many family dinners and activities until the covid-19 pandemic stopped that. Alex was born in New York City on August 29, 1931, to Alexander and Helen Mackay. They moved to Schenectady when he was 8 years old and he lived there in that area until he was 87. Alex graduated from Mont Pleasant high school in 1949 and worked in construction building houses in the Cold Brook area where he eventually bought a house with his wife, Lisbeth. He joined General Electric as a mail boy in October 1949 and was able to get into the Apprentice Program to become a draftsman. At the end of the Korean war, Alex joined the 109th Air Guard for three years but was not able to pass the physical for the draft due to a birth injury to his eye. He worked for General Electric for 42 years and learned CAD when he was in his late forties, quite an accomplishment during an age before computers were widely in use. Anyone and everyone that knew Alex remember his humor, smile, love of his extended family and friends. He was proud of his Scottish heritage and spent his life volunteering in the St. Andrew's Society, Pipe Band Associations, and was involved in the early beginnings of the Albany Scottish games, where he participated until his mid-80's. Alex married Lisbeth Widmer in 1954 and they were married for 56 years until her death in 2010. He is survived by his sister, Catherine Scheer, and his other "sisters" Rose Lindsay, Heidi Roncarelli, and Ann Singer and numerous nephews and nieces, all of who captured an important place in his heart. Alex is survived by his three children, Dan Mackay (wife Paula) of Austin, TX, Laurie Mackay of Jenkintown, PA, and Bonnie Blam (husband Norb) of Austin, TX. He is survived by their children, his grandchildren - Heidi, Carly and Daniel (Dan); Erin, David, and Sarah (Laurie); Matthew and Michelle (Bonnie), all of whom he was so proud of and loved dearly. The family wishes to thank Belmont Village, whose staff helped care for Alex during his time in Austin, as well as Hospice Austin, whose care during his final few weeks was exemplary. A memorial service will be held in 2021, in Rotterdam, NY, when travel and gathering is allowed. Donations may be made in memory of Alex to Lynnwood Reformed Church, Rotterdam, NY, Memorial Fund or Hospice Austin, Austin, TX.



