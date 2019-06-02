|
Alexander Joseph Sobieski, 80, died May 15, 2019 at his home in East Orange, NJ after a long struggle with pulmonary fibrosis. Alex was born in Schenectady, NY on March 14, 1939 to Alexander and Mary (Galuska) Sobieski. He graduated from Draper High School and the University of Rochester, where he majored in chemical engineering. He served in Vietnam with the United States Marine Corps and in civilian life worked in various capacities for the Procter & Gamble Corporation. He leaves behind his wife of 57 years, Nancy; daughters, Sonya (Robert Davenport) and Stacia; granddaughter, Skyler Davenport; brothers, Stanley Techmanski and Daniel Sobieski; as well as two nephews and numerous cousins.
Published in The Daily Gazette on June 2, 2019