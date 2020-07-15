Alfonso J. DiNola passed away peacefully in his home on Thursday, June 11, 2020. He was 94 Years Young! He is survived by his two children, Barbara J. Gill of Annapolis, MD and Frank C. DiNola of Port St Lucie, FL. Alfonso is also survived by five grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Alfonso (aka Funzy) was born and raised in Schenectady and moved to Port St. Lucie in 1989. Alfonso served in the U.S. Navy during WWII and achieved the rank of Seaman First Class. He was very active in the Fraternal Order of the Elks and served as the Exalted Ruler both in the Rotterdam New York Elks Lodge #2157 as well as the Elks Lodge #2823 in Port St Lucie. He was also active in the Sons of Italy in Port St. Lucie. Because of the COVID-19, memorial services will be held in Port St. Lucie, FL as well in Rotterdam NY at a later date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store