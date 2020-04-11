|
|
Alfonso N. Greco, 87, passed away on April 9th, 2020 at Kingsway Nursing Home in Schenectady. Born on March 14, 1933 in the Bellevue section of Schenectady, New York, Alfonso was the son of the late Saverio and Immacolata (Peronaci) Greco. A graduate of the former Mont Pleasant High School, he lettered in Football and Track and Field; excelling in the Pole Vault. After graduation he served active duty in the Army from 1953-1955. He then was a member of the Army Reserve until 1961. Alfonso worked as a lineman for Niagara Mohawk for over thirty-five years prior to his retirement. After retirement he enjoyed spending time with his family. Al also enjoyed swimming, gardening, long drives with his wife Ruth and nightly dinners at the 99 Restaurant. He will be remembered as a devoted husband, father and grandfather. A devout Catholic, Alfonso was a lifelong communicant of Our Lady Queen of Peace (Our Lady of Assumption) in Rotterdam, NY. Alfonso is survived by his wife of sixty years, Ruth (Herzog) Greco. He also leaves behind his sons; Michael Greco (Maria), John Greco (Leslie), Vincent Greco (Kathryn), his daughters; Deann Lynch (Steven), Michele Matika(late Jamie), his sisters; Christina Hayostek(late Frank), Rita Shaperjahn(late Harold), Theresa Ciescones(late Ronald), sister in law Elizabeth Greco, his 14 grandchildren David Greco(Stacy), Andrea Jamieson(Scott), Megan Namauu(Nate), Kyle Lynch, Benjamin Lynch, Annalisa Greco, Sierra Matika, James Matika, Boone Lynch, Alexandra Greco, Eleanor Greco, Abigael Greco, Bianca Greco, and Marcus Greco, 9 Great Grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brother Albert (Ob) Greco and his sisters Mary Greco, Ada Cater and Carmella Diehsner. A private graveside service for Alfonso will be held at St. Cyril's Cemetery. A memorial mass will be offered at a later date at Our Lady Queen of Peace. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Schenectady City Mission PO Box 760, Schenectady, NY 12301 Alfonso's family would like to thank the staff at Kingsway Arms Nursing Home for their care and compassion over the past few months. To leave a message or a condolence for Alfonso's family please visit www.bondfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Apr. 11, 2020