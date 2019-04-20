Colonel Alfonzo Henderson, 89, died Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at Albany Medical Center. Alfonzo was born in Russellville, KY to the late Jesse and Virginia Gotier Henderson and had lived in the Amsterdam area most of his life. He graduated from Central State University in Wilberforce, OH, receiving a bachelor's degree and he received a master's degree in fine arts from Syracuse University. He was a teacher for the Greater Amsterdam School District for several years. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army and served in the U.S Army Reserves from 1955 until 1989, retiring with the rank of Colonel. He was a member of several civil and veteran's organizations. Alfonzo was predeceased by a brother, Dr. Jesse T. Henderson and a brother-in-law, Gaston E. Dudley. He is survived by two daughters, Minette (Russell) Kirkman and Lynne Henderson both of Marietta, GA; one sister, Susie Dudley; two grandchildren, Erik and Sean Ellis; four great-grandchildren, one sister-in-law, Mary Henderson. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral service which will be conducted Tuesday, April 23 at 11 a.m. at the Gleason Funeral Home. Calling hours will be Monday from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the funeral. Burial with military honors will be in Vale Cemetery, Schenectady. Published in The Daily Gazette from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2019