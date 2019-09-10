|
Alfred C. China, 87, of Amsterdam, NY, passed away Friday, September 6, 2019 at St. Mary's Hospital in Amsterdam. Born on September 7, 1931, a son of the late Joseph Marco and Harriet Anderson China. He was a lifelong Amsterdam resident and was a 1949 graduate of the former Wilbur H. Lynch High School. Alfred served in the US Air Force during the Korean War. He served with the 22nd Air Bombardment Wing at March Air Force Base in California. After serving he was employed for the Schenectady Gazette for over 30 years as Branch Manager of Circulation. He was a member of St. Luke's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Amsterdam. The John J. Wyszomirski Post #701 in Amsterdam, DAV Post #1, Amsterdam Lodge #84 F. & A.M. He enjoyed playing softball in the Amsterdam Recreation League. He was at one time a coach for the St. Luke's Church Basketball Team and Little League Baseball in Tribes Hill, NY. Survivors include his dear friend, Dennis Bull of Ft. Johnson, NY; nephews, Joseph China and his wife Susan of Amsterdam and Gary China and his wife Joan of Amsterdam. Niece, Carol Rivera and husband Irving of Amsterdam. Step-sons, John and David Newell; sister, Eva Mendus of Arkansas. Alfred was predeceased by brothers, Joseph and Richard China; nieces, Diane Garassi and Joann Meyers. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, September 12, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. at the Betz, Rossi & Bellinger Family Funeral Home, 171 Guy Park Ave, Amsterdam with the Rev. Dr. John Califano presiding. Interment will be in Fairview Cemetery, Amsterdam with military honors. The family will receive relatives and friends on Thursday prior to the funeral service from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the funeral home. A Masonic Service will be held on Thursday at 10 a.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the St. Luke's Evangelical Lutheran Church. Please leave condolences online at www.brbsfuneral.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Sept. 10, 2019