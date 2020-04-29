|
|
Alfred Emanuel Tierney passed away on Sunday, April 26th, 2020 at the age of 91. Al was born in Schenectady to his parents, the late Thomas H. Tierney II and Asuncion (Maceda) Tierney. A lifelong area resident, Al worked for many years at the General Electric Company, retiring in 1989. In his younger years, Al excelled at bowling, and was in several area leagues with his twin brother, Thomas. On one occasion, Al bowled a lousy game and proceeded to throw his bowling ball off a bridge into the Schoharie Creek. When the Korean War began, his brother Thomas was drafted and Al tried to join as well but was turned down due to poor eyesight. Al was a diehard NY Yankees and NY Giants fan. One of Al's fondest memories was attending the Yankee game with his family in 1999 in which David Cone pitched his perfect game. He also cherished his trips to Long Island with his grandchildren. Al could often be seen walking around Bellevue and on Friday's you could find him enjoying a game of poker with his lifelong Bellevue friends. Al had a gentle soul, was kind to everyone, and always wore a smile ear to ear. He loved his family, his friends and his neighbors and will be dearly missed by all who knew him. He was predeceased in 2015 by his wife of 63 years, Lillian Podgurski Tierney, as well as his twin brother, Thomas H. Tierney III and sister, Sue M. Tierney. Al leaves behind his loving children, Mark D. Tierney, Gayle Small and Lynn Quay (Darwyn), his beloved grandchildren, Courtney McGuigan (Damian), Jenna Tejada (Luis), Luke Quay (Dena) and Dustin Quay (Cassandra) and his adored great grandchildren, Marlowe and Noelle McGuigan as well as several nieces and nephews. Due to today's pandemic, services for Al will be private. Memorial contributions in his name may be made to the Animal Protective Foundation, 53 Maple Ave., Scotia, NY 12302. To share condolences online, please visit demarcostonefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Apr. 29, 2020