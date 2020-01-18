|
|
Alfred "Fred" Hans Maurer Jr., 77, passed peacefully on January 14, 2020. Born July 24, 1942, he was raised in Ballston Spa, New York by parents Thelma and Alfred Maurer Sr. Fred was an active child taking up many activities including the French horn and basketball – but he found his refuge, passion, and community on the tees and fairways of the Ballston Spa Country Club, which he would walk to almost any chance he could get in order to caddy and learn from mentors such as Lonnie Parks. Fred played golf dawn to dusk and quickly became one the best players in the area, winning the club championship as a teenager. As medalist of a statewide tournament he earned a partial scholarship to the University of Florida and fondly remembered often losing his $10 weekly spending supplement to All-American Frank Beard on the course, only to later win it back at the billiard tables. Fred finished his collegiate golf career leading the Albany State team where he also earned his accounting degree. With help of friends and advisers he was able to establish, lead, and cultivate a successful certified public accounting practice that for 40 years provided sound financial counsel for many individuals and businesses in the area based upon principles of lawfulness, fairness, and integrity. Fred found his second passion and married Loretta (DiCarlo) Maurer which produced a love of Italian cooking and two children: Jennifer and Matthew. Fred continued to be a top golfer and was known for the purity and consistency of his ball-striking, if at times lamenting his putting; with highlights including winning the Schenectady County Amateur Championship (now Schenectady Classic) in 1967 and 1971, while also enjoying good fortune in many partnered team events. Besides discussing the nuances of the golf swing, Fred also enjoyed instrumental music and learning both the bright and ugly of American history, and was an avid reader of spy fiction. Unlike the current trend, Fred appreciated the value of expertise and experience and was never afraid to tell you (often abruptly) what he thought as he was no fan of sloppy, foolish, illogical, or misleading pronouncements and assertions – an attitude we could all learn from given the seemingly endless ocean of propaganda that we are all now navigating. Heartbroken by the loss of daughter Jennifer to breast cancer in 2010, he was greatly comforted and inspired in his final years through interactions and discussions with his grandsons Palmer and Nolan, of whom he was immensely proud. Although he was able to quit smoking 25 years ago, his life was cut short by an aggressive and unrelenting lung cancer which he endured with dignity. He is survived (and will be long remembered) by his companion Loretta Maurer, sister Carol and Jack Richards, brother Karl and Marcie Maurer, brother-in-law James and Diane DiCarlo, son, Matt and Maria Maurer, and grandsons Palmer and Nolan Maurer -- as well as many other family, friends, and all of those lucky enough to have experienced from Fred a friendly but competitive golf game, sage advice, good laugh, heartfelt appreciative thank you, or perhaps sharp rebuke… Thanks to all who cared for and supported Fred during his illness. Family and friends are cordially invited to calling hours at the Glenville Funeral Home Monday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. with a prayer service beginning at 6:30 p.m. Burial will be Tuesday morning at Saint John the Baptist Cemetery (North Brandywine Ave. Schenectady) with procession starting from Glenville Funeral Home at 10 a.m., and luncheon following the burial at the Glenville Queen. Memorial contributions may be made to Schenectady Community Hospice (1411 Union St, Schenectady, N.Y. 12308) or Saratoga Hospital Foundation (211 Church St. Saratoga Springs, N.Y. 12866). For online condolences, please visit GlenvilleFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Jan. 18, 2020