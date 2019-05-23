Alfred J. Orlup, 81, of Pattersonville, NY, passed away peacefully on Friday, May 17, 2019 at Ellis Hospital in Schenectady, with his loving family nearby. Born in the Town of Knox, NY on July 13, 1937, a son of the late Alfred C. and Eleanor M. Smith Orlup. His siblings, include one brother, Millard (Mike) Orlup of Pattersonville, NY; three sisters, Marion Horsfall (Alfred, ME), Audrey Leff (CA) and Irene Lounsberry (Westerlo, NY). He was predeceased by his sister, Betty Havlicek. Al was a graduate of the former Wilbur H Lynch High School, Class of 1956. Al was employed by General Electric for 37 1/2 years which afforded him the opportunity to attend many technical training and managerial courses. His career path led him from his humble beginnings in Schenectady to several different states; he retired managing the Data Center for GE Information Services in Rockville, MD in June 1993. After retirement, Al refused to be near a computer; he and his beloved wife Ellen, chose to return "home" to Pattersonville. He was a US Airforce Veteran serving during the Vietnam War. He was a member of the 109th Air Wing in Schenectady. Al was a member of the Woestina Reformed Church in Rotterdam Junction where he was honored to serve as Deacon and Elder. He was also a member of the GE Quarter Century Club and The Elfun Society. He was also a member of the Schenectady Lodge #1174 F and AM; The Ancient Scottish Rite, Shriners of Albany and the 109th Air Wing Alumni Association of Schenectady. He married his beloved wife, Ellen B. Gray, on November 4, 1956. In addition to his loving wife, he is survived by his daughter, Beth Ellen (Beffer); two cherished grandchildren, Maura Leigh Schultz (Punkidoodles) and Dennis Reed Schultz (Stuff). Al had a fantastic sense of humor, and always had a special nickname for those he held close to his heart. Known for his easy-going spirit, he was a leader, a mentor and an example of a hard-working, respected, dedicated, kind and generous-hearted man, with a contagious smile and twinkle in his eye! The family welcomes anyone wishing to pay their respects beginning at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 25,2019 at Woestina Reformed Church, 1397 Main Street, Rotterdam Junction, NY. A Celebration of Al's Life will begin at 1pm, with the Rev. Kent McHeard presiding. Interment will be in the Woestina Cemetery, Rotterdam Junction, NY with Military Honors. The family extends their appreciation to their friends and family, the Pattersonville Volunteer Fire Department, the congregation of Woestina Reformed Church, all the doctors, nurses and kind souls at Sunnyview and Ellis who assisted and watched over him during his journey. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions may be made to the Woestina Reformed Church, 1397 Main Street, PO Box 420, Rotterdam Junction, NY 12150. Arrangements are under the direction of the Betz, Rossi & Bellinger Family Funeral Home, 171 Guy Park Ave, Amsterdam, NY 12010. Please leave condolences online atwww.brbsfuneral.com. Published in The Daily Gazette on May 23, 2019