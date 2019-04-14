Home

POWERED BY

Services
Griswold Funeral Home
1867 State Street
Schenectady, NY 12304
(518) 374-6188
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 15, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Griswold Funeral Home
1867 State Street
Schenectady, NY 12304
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Apr. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
Church of the Immaculate Conception
400 Saratoga Rd.
Glenville, NY
View Map
Interment
Following Services
St. Stanislaus Cemetery
Amsterdam,, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Alfred Pelkey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alfred J. "Pete" Pelkey


1936 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Alfred J. "Pete" Pelkey Obituary
Alfred "Pete" J. Pelkey, 82, passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 11, 2019 at Ellis Hospital, surrounded by his loved ones. Born on Oct. 23, 1936 in Amsterdam, he was the son of the late Lloyd and Marjorie Pelkey. Raised in Schenectady, he was a graduate of St. Joseph's Academy. In his early years, Alfred was employed by General Electric Co. and later retired from the Schenectady City School District. He was a communicant member of Church of the Immaculate Conception, Glenville. He was an active member of the Schenectady Ole Timers Baseball Club and the Knights of St. John, a former member of the Schenectady Kiwanis Club. Pete was an avid sports fan, who especially loved rooting on his Yankees; he enjoyed fishing and spending time with family and friends. On Oct. 3, 1964, Alfred married the love of his life, Marcia A. Smith and the two shared the next 46 years together until Marcia's death on January 1, 2011. Alfred is survived by his son, Peter A. (Corrina) Pelkey; his sister, Eileen (Robert) Mazur; niece, Brittany (Joseph) Prendergast and two nephews, Richard Augerot and Michael Rinaldi; also by his loving companion, Nancy Durbak, with whom he spent the later part of his life, traveling and enjoying the world. He was predeceased by his sister, Carol Rinaldi; brother, Richard Pelkey; sister-in-law, Cecilia Pelkey; nephew, Daniel Rinaldi and most recently, brother-in-law, Richard Rinaldi. The family would like to thank the wonderful nursing staff at Ellis Hospital ICU Unit for the incredible care they provided Alfred and his family. A visitation will be held on Monday from 4 to 7 p.m. at Griswold Funeral Home, 1867 State St., Schenectady. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Rev. Jerome R. Gingras on Tuesday at 10 a.m. at Church of the Immaculate Conception, 400 Saratoga Rd., Glenville, NY 12302 followed by interment at St. Stanislaus Cemetery, Amsterdam, NY. Memorial contributions may be made to Church of the Immaculate Conception. To leave condolences, please visit www.sbfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Apr. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Griswold Funeral Home
Download Now