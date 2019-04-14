Alfred "Pete" J. Pelkey, 82, passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 11, 2019 at Ellis Hospital, surrounded by his loved ones. Born on Oct. 23, 1936 in Amsterdam, he was the son of the late Lloyd and Marjorie Pelkey. Raised in Schenectady, he was a graduate of St. Joseph's Academy. In his early years, Alfred was employed by General Electric Co. and later retired from the Schenectady City School District. He was a communicant member of Church of the Immaculate Conception, Glenville. He was an active member of the Schenectady Ole Timers Baseball Club and the Knights of St. John, a former member of the Schenectady Kiwanis Club. Pete was an avid sports fan, who especially loved rooting on his Yankees; he enjoyed fishing and spending time with family and friends. On Oct. 3, 1964, Alfred married the love of his life, Marcia A. Smith and the two shared the next 46 years together until Marcia's death on January 1, 2011. Alfred is survived by his son, Peter A. (Corrina) Pelkey; his sister, Eileen (Robert) Mazur; niece, Brittany (Joseph) Prendergast and two nephews, Richard Augerot and Michael Rinaldi; also by his loving companion, Nancy Durbak, with whom he spent the later part of his life, traveling and enjoying the world. He was predeceased by his sister, Carol Rinaldi; brother, Richard Pelkey; sister-in-law, Cecilia Pelkey; nephew, Daniel Rinaldi and most recently, brother-in-law, Richard Rinaldi. The family would like to thank the wonderful nursing staff at Ellis Hospital ICU Unit for the incredible care they provided Alfred and his family. A visitation will be held on Monday from 4 to 7 p.m. at Griswold Funeral Home, 1867 State St., Schenectady. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Rev. Jerome R. Gingras on Tuesday at 10 a.m. at Church of the Immaculate Conception, 400 Saratoga Rd., Glenville, NY 12302 followed by interment at St. Stanislaus Cemetery, Amsterdam, NY. Memorial contributions may be made to Church of the Immaculate Conception. To leave condolences, please visit www.sbfuneralhome.com. Published in The Daily Gazette on Apr. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary