Alfred John Zambella, 86, passed away June 10, 2020 at Albany Medical Center. He was born on March 27, 1934 in Northville, NY, the son of Mario and Teresa (Holenka) Zambella. He graduated from RPI with a degree in Chemical Engineering on 1955. He was employed by various chemical and leather finishing companies for several years before spending 34 years as the owner of Fashion Tanning Co., Inc. in Gloversville, NY. He is survived by his beloved wife of 17 years, MaryLou (Mowrey Gray) Zambella, his children, Cheryle Z Podgorski and her husband Tom, Teresa Z Kroll and her husband Dean, Jennifer G Blood, Michelle G Isabella and her husband Alex, Geoff Gray and his wife Katelyn. He was predeceased by his parents, his sister and brother-in-law, Anne Z and Gus Paulin, his son, Michael J Zambella, and his children's mother, Marilyn A Zambella. He will be deeply missed by his loving grandchildren, Lauren Podgorski and her fiancé Brian, Michael Podgorski and his wife Lindsey, AJ and Adrien Zambella, Ethan and Emily Blood, Grayson Isabella, Tyler, Jaelynn, Graham and Genevieve Gray. To say Al was an avid golfer would be a major understatement. He loved the game, which he played so well, his entire life. Basketball was another sport near and dear to his heart. He played in high school and college, was a CYO coach for many years and watched it on TV every chance he could. Larger than life, with a gruff exterior and a heart of gold, he was tough but fair in all aspects of life. He was intelligent, hardworking and had a quick wit. Teasing was his love language, which he bestowed liberally on his family and friends. He loved dogs and had at least one in his life at all times. He inspired us, made us laugh, loved us and made us feel loved. We will miss him with all our hearts. Memorial visitation for family and friends will be conducted on Friday, June 19, 2020 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the A.G. Cole Funeral Home, Inc., 215 E. Main Street, Johnstown. A memorial service will be held at the convenience of his family. Contributions in Alfred's memory may be made to a local animal shelter of one's choice. Condolences to the family may be made online by visiting our website at www.agcolefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on Jun. 12, 2020.