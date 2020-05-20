Alfred Joseph Katz
Alfred Joseph Katz, 75, passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 17, 2020 in his home, surrounded by his family. Born and raised in Schenectady to Walter Christian Katz and Johanna Wroblewski Katz. After graduating from Bishop Gibbons High School Alfred served in the U.S. Army from 1965 until 1967 as a medic in Germany. Alfred was also a licensed master plumber. Alfred considered his greatest achievements to be his sons and grandchildren. He was a man loved by many for his kind and generous nature. Alfred is survived by his wife of 44 years, Kathleen Wilson Katz, who he lovingly called his Godsent Angel, his sons, Alfred (Julie) and Nicholas (Danielle), his grandchildren, Riley, Brody, Kaya, Rory and Karly and his adopted son, Manny. Alfred is also survived by his two siblings, Walter Christian Katz II and Valerie Pisano as well as many nieces and nephews and their extended families. Many friends and family stepped up when Alfred needed them the most, just as Alfred would have for them. The family is indebted to those closest to him in the end. Many thanks to Skip Katz, who was his buddy all of his life. Mike and Teddy for multiple calls per day. Al truly cherished all his friends, who were many. Thanks to neighbor, Steve, for picking him up multiple times. Many thanks to Robert Halbig, MD, Anthony Santilli, MD, Michael Holmes, MD and Hani Shahata, MD, who went above and beyond for him. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, a celebration of Al's life will be held at a later date.


Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on May 20, 2020.
