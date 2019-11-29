|
|
Alfred M. Davis, Jr., passed away on Monday, November 25, 2019 at Albany Medical Center. He was 79. Born in Amsterdam on April 11, 1940, son of the late Alfred M. Davis, Sr., and Mildred M. (LaRose) DeStefano. He is the husband of Nancy E. (Wukits) Furbeck whom he married in 1986. Al was honorably discharged from the National Guard and retired from General Electric after a 39-year career. He was an avid hunter and especially enjoyed hunting with his son Jeff and nephew Dennis. Recently he was a member of the Stonewall Crew and he loved spending time on the waters of the Great Sacandaga. Survivors in addition to his wife, Nancy E. Davis include his children, Cynthia Bates of Saratoga Springs, Jeffrey Davis of Scotia, Joanne (Richard) Kennedy of Fort Plain, Sandra MacHattie of Scotia and Michael (Janet) Furbeck of Colonie. Also survived by a sister, Michele McDuffie of Delanson, 13 grandchildren, three great-grandchildren as well as several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a brother, Harry Davis. Relatives and friends may call from 10 a.m. to 12 noon on Saturday, November 30 at the Richard J. Ryan Funeral Home, Inc., 2034 West St., Galway. A prayer service will be conducted at 12 noon in the funeral home with burial to follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, Galway with military honors. Kindly consider a donation to the Saratoga County Animal Shelter, 6010 County Farm Road, Ballston Spa, NY 12020 in memory of Al Davis.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Nov. 29, 2019