Alfred Michael Iovinelli, 78, passed away on Monday afternoon, June 8, 2020 at Albany Medical Center. Born in Schenectady, Alfred was the son of the late Alfred and Filomenia (Viscusi) Iovinelli. A 1961 graduate of Draper High School, Alfred also attended barber school. The owner of Uncle Ben's Tavern, Alfred was a longtime employee of the General Electric Company prior to his retiring in 2002. A former member of Our Lady of the Assumption Church, he was also a member of the Rotterdam Elks. An avid horse racing fan, Alfred loved spending his time with friends at OTB, Saratoga Raceway and was betting on the races until the day he passed away. Devoted to his family and friends, he will be sorely missed by all. Beside his parents, Alfred was predeceased by his wife Elaine (Chyla) Iovinelli in 2017 and his grandson Edward G. Fazzone III in 2019. He is survived by his daughters, Mary E. Iovinelli (Scott Smith) and Phyllis A. Fazzone (Mark Matteo) both of Rotterdam, his sister, Barbara D'Alessandris (Vincent) of Rotterdam, his grandchildren Salvatore Fazzone (Brittany), Mark Mateo and Chyla Iovinelli-Smith, his great grandson, Gianni Fazzone as well as several nieces and nephews. A visitation for friends and family with COVID-19 pandemic restrictions as to the number of guests (20 at a time) allowed inside the funeral home will be held on Monday morning from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Bond Funeral Home, Broadway & Guilderland Avenue, Schenectady, NY. Alfred's services will be held private for family. Relatives and friends may attend his interment in St. Anthony's Cemetery in Glenville, NY following the private service. Contributions may be made in Alfred's memory to the American Cancer Society, 1 Penny Ln, Latham, NY 12110. To leave a message of condolence please visit www.bondfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on Jun. 12, 2020.