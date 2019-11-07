|
Dr. Alfred R. Gilbert passed away on July 26th, 2019 in Wilmington, Delaware. Friends are invited to attend Military Honors interment of ashes (along with his wife's) at the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, Schuylerville, NY on Friday November 8, 2019 at 11 a.m. Memorial contributions can be made in care of: Emmanuel Friedens Church, 218 Nott Terrace, Schenectady, NY 12309 To leave condolences for Al's family please visit www.jonesfh.net
Published in The Daily Gazette on Nov. 7, 2019