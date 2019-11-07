Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jones Funeral Home Inc
1503 Union Street
Schenectady, NY 12309
(518) 346-3881
Interment
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery
Schuylerville, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Alfred Gilbert
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dr. Alfred R. Gilbert

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dr. Alfred R. Gilbert Obituary
Dr. Alfred R. Gilbert passed away on July 26th, 2019 in Wilmington, Delaware. Friends are invited to attend Military Honors interment of ashes (along with his wife's) at the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, Schuylerville, NY on Friday November 8, 2019 at 11 a.m. Memorial contributions can be made in care of: Emmanuel Friedens Church, 218 Nott Terrace, Schenectady, NY 12309 To leave condolences for Al's family please visit www.jonesfh.net
Published in The Daily Gazette on Nov. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Alfred's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Jones Funeral Home Inc
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -