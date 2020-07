Alfred R. Mangino, 80, formerly of Schenectady, N.Y. died June 25th, 2020 at his home in Toms River, N.J. Fred was the son of the late Alfred G. and Lucy (DiDomenico) Mangino. He graduated in 1958 from Linton High School and from Virginia Military Institute in 1962. Fred is survived by four children, five grandchildren, two great-grandchildren and his sister and brother-in-law Teri and Robert Glynn of Scotia, NY. Full obituary www.silvertonmemorial.com