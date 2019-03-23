|
Alfreda Gurzenski, 94, formerly of Eastern Ave., passed away on March 16, 2019. Born in Schenectady, she was the daughter of the late Stanislaw and Alexandria Szewczak. A graduate of Mont Pleasant High School, she worked at the MICA Co. for 17 years, and the 3 M Company, for eleven years, retiring in 1970. Alfreda was a faithful member of the former St. Mary's Church, and the St. Mary's Rosary Society. She was predeceased by her beloved husband, Leonard Gurzenski, and her brothers and sisters. Alfreda is survived by several nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Monday, March 25, 9 a.m. at St. John the Evangelist Church. Interment will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery. Memorial contributions in Alfreda's name may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Mar. 23, 2019