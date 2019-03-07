Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bekkering-Ellis Funeral Home
1 Mohawk Ave
Scotia, NY 12302
(518) 346-5802
Calling hours
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Bekkering-Ellis Funeral Home
1 Mohawk Ave
Scotia, NY 12302
View Map
Service
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
12:00 PM
Bekkering-Ellis Funeral Home
1 Mohawk Ave
Scotia, NY 12302
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Alice Canaley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alice Anna Canaley


1926 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Alice Anna Canaley Obituary
Alice Anna Canaley, 92, Alice Anna Canaley, 92, of Scotia, NY, died Friday, March 1, 2019 at Schenectady Center Nursing Home, Schenectady, NY. Alice was born on May 17, 1926 in Schenectady, NY to the late Richard and Clara (Boehme) Schmidt and was a lifetime area resident. She was a graduate of Scotia High School, Scotia, NY, class of 1944 and was a homemaker. Alice was a member of St. Joseph's Church in Scotia, NY. She enjoyed camping, traveling and playing cards. Alice was married to the late Burton J. Canaley, Jr. He predeceased her on March 27, 2015. She is survived by her daughter, Kathleen Atherton of Scotia; granddaughter, Andrea Atherton; great-granddaughter, Lilly Nollet; and sister, Carole Briggs. Services will be Saturday at 12 noon at the Bekkering Ellis Funeral Home, Inc., Scotia, NY. Calling hours are Saturday from 11 a.m. to 12 noon prior to the services. Burial will be in Park Cemetery, Scotia, NY.
Published in The Daily Gazette from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bekkering-Ellis Funeral Home
Download Now