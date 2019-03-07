|
Alice Anna Canaley, 92, Alice Anna Canaley, 92, of Scotia, NY, died Friday, March 1, 2019 at Schenectady Center Nursing Home, Schenectady, NY. Alice was born on May 17, 1926 in Schenectady, NY to the late Richard and Clara (Boehme) Schmidt and was a lifetime area resident. She was a graduate of Scotia High School, Scotia, NY, class of 1944 and was a homemaker. Alice was a member of St. Joseph's Church in Scotia, NY. She enjoyed camping, traveling and playing cards. Alice was married to the late Burton J. Canaley, Jr. He predeceased her on March 27, 2015. She is survived by her daughter, Kathleen Atherton of Scotia; granddaughter, Andrea Atherton; great-granddaughter, Lilly Nollet; and sister, Carole Briggs. Services will be Saturday at 12 noon at the Bekkering Ellis Funeral Home, Inc., Scotia, NY. Calling hours are Saturday from 11 a.m. to 12 noon prior to the services. Burial will be in Park Cemetery, Scotia, NY.
Published in The Daily Gazette from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2019