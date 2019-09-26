|
Alice B. Gorowitz, 84, of Coburg Village in Rexford, NY, died on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at St. Peter's Nursing l and Rehabilitation Center in Albany. Born in NYC, Alice resided in the Bronx during her youth and was a graduate of New York University. She later resided in Philadelphia where she graduated from Temple University. Alice was a much loved 2nd grade teacher for 19 years at Brown School in Schenectady. She was so loved by her students that some of them even invited her to their weddings years later. Alice was a member of Congregation Gates of Heaven in Schenectady. Alice was married to Bernard Gorowitz until his passing in 2014. Loving Mother of Ellen Gorowitz and her husband, James Rooney of Arlington, Massachusetts and Marjorie Shields and her husband Brian Shields of Delmar. She is also survived by her brother, Dr. Martin Liebowitz and his wife, Marion of East Setauket, New York and grandchildren, Vanessa and Leora Rooney. Alice was predeceased by a brother, Herbert Liebowitz. Alice will be remembered by her family for her constant generosity. Services at Congregation Gates of Heaven, 852 Ashmore Avenue in Schenectady on Thursday, September 26, 2019 at 11 a.m. Interment will follow in the Gates of Heaven Cemetery in Schenectady. Those wishing to remember Alice in a special way may make a memorial contribution to Congregation Gates of Heaven or a . There will be a Shiva minyan at Congregation Gates of Heaven in Schenectady at 7 p.m. on Thursday evening.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Sept. 26, 2019