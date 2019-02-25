|
|
Happy 91st Birthday Now you've gone first and I remain, To walk the road alone, I'll live in memory's garden, dear, With happy days we've known. In Spring I'll wait for roses red, When fades the lilac blue, In early Fall when brown leaves call I'll catch a glimpse of you. Should you go first and I remain, One thing I'd have you do: Walk slowly down that long, lone path, For soon I'll follow you. I'll want to know each step you take That I may walk the same, For some day down that lonely road You'll hear me call your name.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Feb. 25, 2019