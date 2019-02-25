Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Alice Cipriano
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alice Cipriano

In Memoriam Condolences Flowers

Alice Cipriano In Memoriam
Happy 91st Birthday Now you've gone first and I remain, To walk the road alone, I'll live in memory's garden, dear, With happy days we've known. In Spring I'll wait for roses red, When fades the lilac blue, In early Fall when brown leaves call I'll catch a glimpse of you. Should you go first and I remain, One thing I'd have you do: Walk slowly down that long, lone path, For soon I'll follow you. I'll want to know each step you take That I may walk the same, For some day down that lonely road You'll hear me call your name.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Feb. 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.