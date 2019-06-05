Home

Alice E. Lawyer

Alice E. Lawyer Obituary
Alice E. Lawyer, 75, passed away Saturday, June 1, 2019 with her loving family by her side. Alice was the daughter of the late George Flanders and Mary Bennett. Alice was the beloved wife to Herbert J. Lawyer, Sr. They were married 54 years. Alice was a devoted CNA for 25 years and loved by all. Alice is survived by her five children, Paul (Virginia) O'Dell, Robert (Renee) O'Dell, Laurie Ahl, Ella M. Lawyer, Herbert J. Lawyer, Jr. (AnnMarie); her several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and her sister, Patricia Gallo. Services will be Private at the request of the family. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations may be made in Alice's memory to the , 6725 Lyons St., PO Box 7, East Syracuse, NY 13057 or St. Jude Children's Research Center, P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38148. To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.NewComerAlbany.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on June 5, 2019
