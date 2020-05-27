Alice I. Springer, 78, passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by her loving family on Monday, May 25, 2020. She was born in Mechanicville, NY on September 25, 1941, to Harold and Helen (Stockwell) Horn. Alice was a bus driver for Galway Central School for 20 years. She previously worked at Chuck's Store in Galway and Rickett's in Ballston Spa. Alice enjoyed bowling, dancing and traveling with her family. She was a volunteer and coach for the Special Olympics. She was predeceased by her parents and her brother, Richard Horn. Alice is survived by her husband, Donald and their children, Donald Springer (Tina) of Loris, SC, Betty Edwards (Jeff) of Ellenboro, NC, and Vicki Springer of Greenfield; grandchildren, Danielle Springer, Heather Robinson, Jason Springer (Leeza), Jeffrey Edwards (Megan) and Jacob Edwards (Angela); brother, Harold Horn; 12 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. A private family service will be held. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in memory of Alice may be made to Community Hospice of Saratoga, 179 Lawrence Street, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866. Online remembrances may be made at www.armerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on May 27, 2020.