Alice J. Mutryn, 95, formerly of Eastholm Rd, died Sunday, April 7, 2019, at Ellis Hospital. Funeral service, Saturday morning, 10:15 from the Daly Funeral Home, Inc., 242 McClellan St., Schenectady and 11 a.m. at St. Luke's Church, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated. Calling hours, Friday evening 5 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment, Most Holy Redeemer Cemetery, Niskayuna. A full obituary will be in the Thursday edition of the Gazette.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Apr. 10, 2019