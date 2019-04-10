The Daily Gazette Co. Obituaries
Alice J. Mutryn

Alice J. Mutryn Obituary
Alice J. Mutryn, 95, formerly of Eastholm Rd, died Sunday, April 7, 2019, at Ellis Hospital. Funeral service, Saturday morning, 10:15 from the Daly Funeral Home, Inc., 242 McClellan St., Schenectady and 11 a.m. at St. Luke's Church, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated. Calling hours, Friday evening 5 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment, Most Holy Redeemer Cemetery, Niskayuna. A full obituary will be in the Thursday edition of the Gazette.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Apr. 10, 2019
