Alice Jane Mutryn, 95, passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 7th, 2019 at Ellis Hospital in Schenectady surrounded by her loving family. Alice was born on March 20th, 1924 in Schenectady, she was the third child of the late John Sawicki and Mary Zeglen. Alice was a lifelong resident of Schenectady and a graduate of St. Mary's School, Nott Terrace High School and Mildred Elley Secretarial School. Alice was employed by the General Electric Company in Schenectady. On August 3rd, 1947. Alice married William (Bill) J. Mutryn. They shared 64 years of marriage. Alice is survived by five children, William with his wife, Cynthia of University Park, FL, Margaret Mutryn MacGiffert with her husband, Paul of Rexford, NY, Thomas with his wife, Donna of Potomac, MD, Mary of Rockville, MD, and Andrea Del Vecchio with her husband, Michael of Niskayuna, NY. Alice is survived by her loving grandchildren, Alyssa Mutryn, David Mutryn, Marie Mutryn, Christine Del Vecchio, Mary Jee Mutryn, Alexander Del Vecchio, Elizabeth Del Vecchio and Ava Del Vecchio. Alice is the step-grandmother of Anne Durante, Shannon MacGiffert, Christopher Dzikowski and Matthew Del Vecchio. Alice is the great-grandmother of Alice, Sam, Helen, Peter and Joseph Mutryn and Maia and Alexis Mutryn-Selden. Alice was predeceased by her sisters, Eleanor Sarnacki and Caroline Sawicki; her brother, John Sawicki and her grandson, Michael Brent Mutryn. Alice was an active communicant of St. Luke's Roman Catholic Church, and a member of the Altar Rosary Society. After Bill retired from General Electric Company, she and Bill enjoyed traveling, visiting their children, and taking a number of trips to Hawaii where they enjoyed the sun, surf and culture. For many years they also enjoyed their camp at Galway Lake. Alice was full of life and love. There were countless celebrations with lively discussions and warm affections towards all. Alice enjoyed cooking for large parties and often made traditional Polish dishes. Alice was at the center of a large family that was inclusive to any and all. Many guests and friends have enjoyed the comfort of her home throughout the years. She kept alive the traditions from her past including religious events and holiday celebrations. A word that describes Alice is compassionate. She was always in tune to others needs and selflessly gave her support. Alice was a frequent caretaker of family and friends, often taking them into her own home to care for them. Alice is remembered as being kind, empathetic and helpful to all she encountered. There are countless incidents of people she has helped and comforted throughout her life. Alice was a dedicated wife, mother and grandmother to her children and grandchildren, giving them love, time, support and encouragement throughout her life. Alice has a quiet strength of character and will that encouraged those around her to always do what was right. Her grace and presence will be missed by all who came to know her. Funeral services will be held Saturday, April 13th at 10:15 a.m. from the Daly Funeral Home followed by 11 a.m. at St. Luke's Roman Catholic Church where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated. Relatives and friends are invited to attend and may also call Friday, April 12th from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Daly Funeral Home, 242 McClellan Street, Schenectady. Interment will be at Most Holy Redeemer Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Luke's Roman Catholic Church Food Pantry, 1243 State St., Schenectady, NY 12304. Members of the St. Luke's Rosary Society are requested to meet at the funeral home on Friday at 4:45 for the Rosary Service and Saturday morning at 10:45 for Honorary Pallbearers. Online condolences may be expressed at www.daly funeralhome.com. Published in The Daily Gazette from Apr. 10 to Apr. 11, 2019