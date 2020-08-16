1/1
Alice L. Fiacco
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Alice's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Alice L. (Corbett) Fiacco, 89, went peacefully with the Lord after a brief illness on Saturday, August 8, 2020. Alice was born on October 5, 1930 in Troy. She was the daughter of the late Watervliet Fire Chief James J. Corbett and Mary Duffy Corbett. She was raised in Watervliet and graduated from Watervliet High School in 1948. She later moved to Tribes Hill where she raised her family. Being a devout Roman Catholic, she was a firm believer in the Lord's Plan. One of her proudest accomplishments was her forty-year endeavor of publishing her novel, "Thru the Eyes of the Beholder", a tale of family, friends, and faith in Troy during the early 20th century. Her travels took her to the Middle East and remembering this time she would often say, "who would have believed that a person born in a small city in 1930 would one day ride a camel in front of the Pyramids!" She was predeceased by her loving husband of 63 years, Leo J. Fiacco. She was the loving and dedicated mother of seven sons, James (Janet), Ronald (Vicki), Lee (Diane-predeceased), William, twins Christopher and Kenneth (Lisa), and Michael (Michael). Also survived by eleven grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, and her brother James (Kathy) Corbett, and sister Mary (Hank) Ruther, predeceased by sisters Marjorie Mlock and Rita Corbett, also survived by many nieces and nephews. In respect of Alice's wishes there will be no calling hours and services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Alice's name to the Covenant House https://www.covenanthouse.org/ Condolence book at ParkerBrosMemorial.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on Aug. 16, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved