Alice L. (Corbett) Fiacco, 89, went peacefully with the Lord after a brief illness on Saturday, August 8, 2020. Alice was born on October 5, 1930 in Troy. She was the daughter of the late Watervliet Fire Chief James J. Corbett and Mary Duffy Corbett. She was raised in Watervliet and graduated from Watervliet High School in 1948. She later moved to Tribes Hill where she raised her family. Being a devout Roman Catholic, she was a firm believer in the Lord's Plan. One of her proudest accomplishments was her forty-year endeavor of publishing her novel, "Thru the Eyes of the Beholder", a tale of family, friends, and faith in Troy during the early 20th century. Her travels took her to the Middle East and remembering this time she would often say, "who would have believed that a person born in a small city in 1930 would one day ride a camel in front of the Pyramids!" She was predeceased by her loving husband of 63 years, Leo J. Fiacco. She was the loving and dedicated mother of seven sons, James (Janet), Ronald (Vicki), Lee (Diane-predeceased), William, twins Christopher and Kenneth (Lisa), and Michael (Michael). Also survived by eleven grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, and her brother James (Kathy) Corbett, and sister Mary (Hank) Ruther, predeceased by sisters Marjorie Mlock and Rita Corbett, also survived by many nieces and nephews. In respect of Alice's wishes there will be no calling hours and services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Alice's name to the Covenant House https://www.covenanthouse.org/
