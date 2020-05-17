Alice L. Zayac
It is with great sadness that the family of Alice L. Zayac, of Jacksonville, FL, formerly of Schenectady, NY, announces her passing after a short illness on Monday, May 4, 2020, at the age of 80. She was a longtime employee of R.H. Macy & Co.; avid member of the local bridge club; and longstanding member of the Edison Club, where she spent most of her days playing golf with her friends. As a 24-year recipient of a donated kidney, Alice lived a full, healthy and active life. She brought joy and energy to those around her, and her family and many friends she made in the Niskayuna community will sorely miss her. Alice was preceded in death by her parents, George and Anne Rader, and grandson, Matthew Zayac. She is survived by her husband, Benjamin Zayac; three sons, Benjamin Jr. and his wife Tina of Murrells Inlet, SC, Christopher and his wife Susan of Kissimmee, FL, and Timothy and his wife Susan of Monck Corner, SC; one daughter, Laura and her husband Mike Jewett of Jacksonville, Fl; six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. A Catholic burial and interment is to be determined by the family at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Northeast Kidney Foundation.

Published in The Daily Gazette Co. from May 17 to May 18, 2020.
