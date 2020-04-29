|
|
Alice M. Katz 90, died at her daughter's home in Queensbury, Sunday, April 26, 2020. Alice was born in Everett, Ma to the late Robert and Edith (Cavanaugh) Cameron; moving to Schenectady in 1951. She worked at the service desk for the Carl Company in Rotterdam for 20 years, until the store closed in 1991. She was a communicant of St. Gabriel's Church and member of the Rotterdam Senior's Club. Alice was predeceased by her husband, Allen Katz, who died in 2004, her son, Stephen Katz, her grandson, David Heisler, nine siblings and son-in-law, Leo Stanton. She is survived by four children, Eileen (Michael) Healey of Queensbury, NY, Joyce Stanton of Fairview, TX, Mary Brace of Halfmoon, NY, and Michael (Sue) Katz of Webster, NY. She is also survived by nine grandchildren, six great-grandchildren and 1great-great-grandchild, numerous nieces and nephews. Her passion was knitting and crocheting which included knitting hats and gloves for the church yearly. She enjoyed her annual road trips with her niece, Emily Fudge. Funeral services will be private due to Covid-19 restrictions. Burial will be at the Most Holy Redeemer Cemetery, Niskayuna. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the High Peaks Hospice in Glens Falls, NY.
Published in The Daily Gazette from Apr. 29 to Apr. 30, 2020